THOMASVILLE — Mr. Robert Lee Jones, 91 years of age, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at The Hinkle House of Davidson County. He was born in Davidson County on Oct. 22, 1930, to the late Clee Otha Jones and Claire Lloyd Jones,

Robert is survived by the love of his life, Ruby Brown Durham, who he was married to on March 10 1951, of 71 years. His daughter, Cindy Lee Morgan, 3 grandchildren Wendy Sluder, Derek Morgan, and Keri Morgan, and 7 great grandchildren, Dalton, Ashlyn, Mel, Kyia, Isabel, Ethan, and Jackson. Robert loved hearing about Isabel becoming a Real-Estate Realtor, Ethan getting ready to attend college at Liberty University, and giving Jackson Juicy Fruit chewing gum. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son Mark McCoy Jones who passed August 16, 2017.

