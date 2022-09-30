THOMASVILLE — Mr. Robert Lee Jones, 91 years of age, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at The Hinkle House of Davidson County. He was born in Davidson County on Oct. 22, 1930, to the late Clee Otha Jones and Claire Lloyd Jones,
Robert is survived by the love of his life, Ruby Brown Durham, who he was married to on March 10 1951, of 71 years. His daughter, Cindy Lee Morgan, 3 grandchildren Wendy Sluder, Derek Morgan, and Keri Morgan, and 7 great grandchildren, Dalton, Ashlyn, Mel, Kyia, Isabel, Ethan, and Jackson. Robert loved hearing about Isabel becoming a Real-Estate Realtor, Ethan getting ready to attend college at Liberty University, and giving Jackson Juicy Fruit chewing gum. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son Mark McCoy Jones who passed August 16, 2017.
Robert graduated from Main Street High School in 1948, and then attended both Ashmore Business College and High Point College. Robert proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and received both a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0087, life member of both VFW and DVA. Robert was employed at Brookdale Furniture Company for 42 years before his retirement.
Robert was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church on East Sunrise Avenue in Thomasville and was a member of Bertie Lloyd Bible class, and had served on the administrative board.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to both Beth Knight, RN, and Susan Sanders, PA; who had Robert under their care for the last few years. Both of these ladies always made sure that both Robert and Ruby were well cared for.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 100 East Sunrise Avenue, Thomasville, NC with Rev. Rodney Burton and Rev. Chris Uren officiating. Interment will follow on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery 501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC, with full military honors. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
