HIGH POINT — Robert Lee DeHart, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at his home.
Robert was born in Pulaski County, VA on Jan. 17, 1946 to the late James Ellis DeHart and Alma Gallimore DeHart.
Robert was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He never met a stranger and always was ready with his quick wit. Robert loved the outdoors and his beloved pets.
Robert worked many years painting cars at Vann York before becoming the owner and operator of Robert Exotic Birds for 13 years. He met many people there and made many friends. He also worked with his son, Keith at Glenola Backhoe and Hauling. Robert was talented in any work he did. He will be missed by all that loved him.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Louise Duncan DeHart of the home; daughter, Lisa DeHart Smith and husband, Robert of Archdale; son, Keith DeHart and wife, Lisa of Archdale; sister, Mary Ogles; grandchildren, Grant DeHart and Autumn Childress.
The family will greet friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel officiated by Reverend David Younger.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
