ARCHDALE — Robert Lee Brown, 85, of Archdale, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Hospice of Randolph County.
Born June 28, 1938, in Macon, Georgia, he was a son of the late Marvin L. Brown and the late Marie McDonald Brown. Robert graduated from Trinity High School in 1956 and was a US Air Force veteran serving from 1962 until 1966. He was a retired electrician owning and operating Archdale Electric Company. He continued his love of the electrical trade by teaching electrical code classes for many years at Randolph and Davidson Community Colleges. Robert was a supreme role model, true patriarch, provider, and steadfast anchor of strength for his family. He was a classic gentleman who was kind and well-respected by all who knew him. Robert also attended Freedom Baptist Church in Asheboro.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judy Harris Brown of the home; son, Robert “Robbie” Brown (Brittany); son-in-law, Darryl Foshee; grandchildren, Tyler Foshee, Mason and Cameron Brown. The grandchildren will always remember his wisdom, skills for repairing anything, and the legacy of Robert’s kind spirit, love and sharing with others will live on through them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Foshee.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Pastor Rick Byerly officiating. Military honors provided by the Randolph County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Randolph County.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is serving the family.
