ARCHDALE — Robert Lee Brown, 85, of Archdale, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Hospice of Randolph County.

Born June 28, 1938, in Macon, Georgia, he was a son of the late Marvin L. Brown and the late Marie McDonald Brown. Robert graduated from Trinity High School in 1956 and was a US Air Force veteran serving from 1962 until 1966. He was a retired electrician owning and operating Archdale Electric Company. He continued his love of the electrical trade by teaching electrical code classes for many years at Randolph and Davidson Community Colleges. Robert was a supreme role model, true patriarch, provider, and steadfast anchor of strength for his family. He was a classic gentleman who was kind and well-respected by all who knew him. Robert also attended Freedom Baptist Church in Asheboro.