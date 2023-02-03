HPTNWS- 2-4-23 HAYWOOD, ROBERT.jpg

HIGH POINT— On Jan. 27, 2023, God called one of his children home. Robert Lee Haywood (“Bobby”) was born on Nov. 21, 1938, in High Point, NC, to the late Mary E. Haywood. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Doris Haywood Simmons; one brother, Billy Haywood; one uncle, Lee Haywood.

Bobby attended the High Point Public Schools. You could always find him sitting in his favorite chair watching golf or old Western movies. Bobby loved studying the Bible and listening to gospel music and keeping his yard in tip-top shape, and spending time with his favorite nephew, Justice (“Hot Dog”) who could get anything out of him. He would always ask “Lou” where you at!

Trending Videos