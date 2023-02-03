HIGH POINT— On Jan. 27, 2023, God called one of his children home. Robert Lee Haywood (“Bobby”) was born on Nov. 21, 1938, in High Point, NC, to the late Mary E. Haywood. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Doris Haywood Simmons; one brother, Billy Haywood; one uncle, Lee Haywood.
Bobby attended the High Point Public Schools. You could always find him sitting in his favorite chair watching golf or old Western movies. Bobby loved studying the Bible and listening to gospel music and keeping his yard in tip-top shape, and spending time with his favorite nephew, Justice (“Hot Dog”) who could get anything out of him. He would always ask “Lou” where you at!
Bobby leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of over 50 years, Louise Haywood; three sons, Roger Leach of West Palm Beach, FL, Kenneth Stafford of Charlotte, NC, and Johnathan Stafford of High Point, NC; three grandchildren, Lakeisha Bines, Rodrick Leach, and Tameka Pate Pickette; three brothers, James Haywood (Debra), Ricky Haywood (Julia), and Gary Haywood; two special nieces, Natalie Boulware (Lawrence) and Indiya Monique Franklin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
