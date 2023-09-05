THOMASVILLE — Mr. Robert Julian Freedle Sr., 102, of Thomasville, was called home on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 to be with his Lord and Savior. Robert was born on Jan. 17, 1921 in Davidson County, NC to John Free Freedle and Corrina Mae Sowers Freedle.
He was a member of Carolina Memorial Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon and faithfully attended until his health prevented it.
He served his country in the Army during WWII. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and took advantage of every opportunity to go. He especially loved camping on fishing trips to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Beatrice Adams Freedle; his oldest daughter, Glenda Cannon; and his siblings.
Surviving are his children, Robert J. Freedle Jr. (Betty), Kay McLaughlin (Bill), and Russell Freedle; along with 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Tim Landreth officiating. After the graveside service, the family will be available to meet with friends. Robert will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville for members of the community to pay their respects until taken to the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Robert’s name to Carolina Memorial Baptist Church, 422 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, NC 27360 or to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.
