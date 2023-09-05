HPTNWS- 9-6-23 FREEDLE, ROBERT.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Mr. Robert Julian Freedle Sr., 102, of Thomasville, was called home on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 to be with his Lord and Savior. Robert was born on Jan. 17, 1921 in Davidson County, NC to John Free Freedle and Corrina Mae Sowers Freedle.

He was a member of Carolina Memorial Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon and faithfully attended until his health prevented it.