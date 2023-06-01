HPTNWS- 6-2-23 TODD, ROBERT.jpg

HIGH POINT — Robert Joseph Todd passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023, at the age of 86, in High Point, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice Maynard Todd, parents Samuel Todd and Salome Todd (Goecke), and brothers Thomas and George. He is survived by his children Rebekah Todd (Erick Crespo), Malinda Todd (Matt Nash), and Jon Todd (Virginia Bass); grandchildren Violet and Emmett, and sisters Helen Bishop and Edith Hampton. He spent his last days in the expert and loving care of Hospice of the Piedmont, attended by his family.

Robert Todd was born on Oct. 22, 1936, on a small farmstead in Augusta, Kentucky, along the Ohio River. As the fourth of five children, Robert was a quiet but contemplative child. He was a thoughtful listener and keen observer of the human condition. Always quick with a joke or wry observation, his melancholy sense of humor helped to buttress him against the often harsh realities of growing up in depression-era rural Kentucky.

