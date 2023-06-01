HIGH POINT — Robert Joseph Todd passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023, at the age of 86, in High Point, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice Maynard Todd, parents Samuel Todd and Salome Todd (Goecke), and brothers Thomas and George. He is survived by his children Rebekah Todd (Erick Crespo), Malinda Todd (Matt Nash), and Jon Todd (Virginia Bass); grandchildren Violet and Emmett, and sisters Helen Bishop and Edith Hampton. He spent his last days in the expert and loving care of Hospice of the Piedmont, attended by his family.
Robert Todd was born on Oct. 22, 1936, on a small farmstead in Augusta, Kentucky, along the Ohio River. As the fourth of five children, Robert was a quiet but contemplative child. He was a thoughtful listener and keen observer of the human condition. Always quick with a joke or wry observation, his melancholy sense of humor helped to buttress him against the often harsh realities of growing up in depression-era rural Kentucky.
He attended the University of Kentucky, where he met Alice Todd, the love of his life. They moved back to Alice’s home state, married, and built their farm in Sophia, NC, where they raised their three children: Rebekah, Malinda, and Jonathan. Robert served for 39 years as a juvenile probation officer in Asheboro, eventually retiring in 2007.
In retirement, Robert and Alice stayed busy volunteering for several charities including the Christians United Outreach Center, and several local non-profit bookstores. Robert was also a dedicated member of Our Lady of the Highways Catholic Church, serving as church lectern, bible-school teacher, and a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus.
Robert was a quiet man of few words, but his kindness was apparent to anyone who knew him. He lived a life of service to the community, helping to give a second chance to the hundreds of young persons in his work as a juvenile probation officer, and through his volunteering and with the church. He was a serene soul who always had a joke, a kind word, or helping-hand ready for anyone who might need it.
A memorial mass will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Our Lady of the Highways Catholic Church with Father Gabriel Carvajal Salazar officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262 or to Friends of the Randolph Public Library, 226 Sunset Ave. Asheboro, NC 27203.
