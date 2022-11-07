HIGH POINT — Mr. Robert Jefferson Rush, 87, passed peacefully at his residence on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
A private family ceremony was held in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to his alma mater, Livingstone College. In the memo section of your check, please note “LC Endowment in memory of Robert Rush.” Donations may be mailed to Livingstone College, 701 Monroe Street, Salisbury, N.C. 28144.
Online donations may be made at www.Livingstone.edu.
Select the tab “Give a Gift” and select Robert Rush/LC Endowment.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
