HIGH POINT — Robert George Thesing, died March 2, 2023, at the age of 89, at Hospice House of the Piedmont in High Point, NC. He died peacefully with his wife, Carol and son, Glenn by his side.

Bob was born in Lancaster, OH on April 7, 1933, the 5th of 11 children. He graduated from Saint Mary’s High School in Lancaster, then earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. During college, he was a member of the United States Army ROTC and served in the Army at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds.

