HIGH POINT — Robert George Thesing, died March 2, 2023, at the age of 89, at Hospice House of the Piedmont in High Point, NC. He died peacefully with his wife, Carol and son, Glenn by his side.
Bob was born in Lancaster, OH on April 7, 1933, the 5th of 11 children. He graduated from Saint Mary’s High School in Lancaster, then earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. During college, he was a member of the United States Army ROTC and served in the Army at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds.
After serving in the Army, he began his career at Diamond Power in his hometown, then had a short stint with Crown Zellerbach in Maryland, before returning to Diamond Power. In 1973, he began working for Gulton Industries, and moved to the Atlanta area. From then on, he made the South his home, while never forgetting his roots and memories of Ohio. Bob loved his career with Gulton which took him to leadership positions in Georgia, Texas, and California. He also traveled internationally to South America, Mexico, Europe, and Asia. One of his proudest accomplishments was being promoted to corporate vice president.
He finished his career overseeing operations at Femco of High Point, NC, from which he retired in 1994. After retiring, Bob continued to put his energy and skills to work in leadership, management, and mentorship through his parish and the local SCORE chapter. He routinely volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the High Point Regional Hospital. Bob was especially proud of his work with other key leaders in the founding of the Blowing Rock, NC Community Foundation.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Bray; children, Teresa Thesing, Marcella Hazard, Phyllis Thesing Riquelme and husband James Riquelme, Gregory Thesing and wife Kathryn, and Glenn Thesing and wife Kirstin; as well as his step-children, Rebecca Fagan and husband Terence, Scott Miller, and Chris Bray and wife Melanie. In addition, Bob is survived by his grandchildren, Erin Thesing and husband Elliott Wilkes, Claire and Benjamin Thesing, Jack Hazard, Mary Frances Hazard and husband Zan Zhuang, and Holly Thesing; as well as step-grandchildren Addison Miller; Brenna, Rori and Connor Fagan; and Lilly and Baxter Bray.
He is predeceased by his first wife of 55 years, Frances Bell Thesing; parents, Clarence and Mary Brown Thesing; sister, Anne Louise Lytle; and brothers, John, Thomas, Richard, and Joseph Thesing.
Bob’s family would like to thank Carolyn Lindem and Tomica Joseph for the kindness and wonderful care they provided him during his last years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. March 24, 2023, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, High Point, NC. Family Visitation will precede from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, High Point, NC.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
