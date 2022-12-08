ARCHDALE — Robert G. “Bob” Hyde, 88, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 25, 1934 in Troy, a son of the late Earl and Carlotta Elkins Hyde. A resident of this area most of his life, he was a graduate of Trinity High School. He worked in the furniture components industry for many years and retired from Leggett and Platt. After retirement, he worked for Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale taking care of families in his community. He retired in 2016. He was a longtime member of Cedar Square Friends Meeting, where he sang in the choir. Bob faithfully served his community and those around him. It was while he was in high school that he joined the Guil-Rand Fire Department for the first time. He would be called upon to respond to emergencies while in class and from that moment on he was hooked. He would eventually begin a volunteer career with Guil-Rand that spanned over four decades, protecting property and saving lives. He was very instrumental in establishing Station 41, Cedar Square, where he retired as a Captain and would go on to serve on the Board of Directors as long as his health permitted. He enjoyed the beach, traveling and gospel music. In his younger years he sang with the Carolinians and later in life, Cedar Square Quartet. His true love and passion was spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a man with a servant’s heart, who was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his wife of 67 years; Nancy Hohn Hyde and his brothers, John Horton Jr., Reverend Kenneth Hyde and Hubert Hyde.
