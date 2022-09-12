THOMASVILLE — Robert F. Meredith, 90, went to be with his Lord, who he loved and served for many years, on Sept. 10, 2022 with both of his children by his side.
Robert was born in Davidson County, June 11, 1932, a son of the late Darius and Blanche Jones Meredith. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Margaret Abbott Meredith after 63 years of marriage, four siblings, Mary Mitchell, Rosene Trexler, Barkley Meredith, Darrell Meredith and nephew Reid Mitchell. He was a faithful member of Woodlawn Baptist Church since 1957 and served in many capacities for over 43 years. He loved working on the farm that he was raised on, gardening, fishing, and working on small engines. He retired from Harris Teeter distribution center after 22 years of service.
