COLFAX – Robert Edwin Stroupe, 98 ½, of 5301 Calvin Court, died Feb. 28, 2022 at his home, having lived a good, long life.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1923, in High Point, son of Grady Vance and Mary Moose Stroupe, and brother of Doris Stroupe Slane, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Woodberry Forest School and then Duke University in 1944. After attending communications school at Columbia University, he served in the Navy at Pearl Harbor through the end of the War, helping safely bring home many Pacific war veterans. After returning to High Point in 1945, he joined his father at Stroupe Mirror Company in Thomasville, succeeding him as company president in 1969 until retirement in 2003. A lifelong resident of High Point, he taught Sunday school at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where he remained an active leader in many capacities and co-chaired the new church building from 1972 to 1982. He was a charter member of the Duke Iron Dukes, sponsoring scholarships for several Duke athletes. He was a major supporter of High Point University. He was a Rotarian, a philanthropist who gave to too many causes to name, and a leader in every organization and homeowner association with which he was affiliated. Last but not least, he was an avid golfer who scored two holes-in-one at the ages of 93 and 95.
On Oct. 22, 1949, he married Margaret Baity Newman of Winston-Salem, who preceded him in death. They had three children, all of whom were present at his bedside and survive him: Robert Edwin Stroupe Jr. and wife Mary Stroupe of Santa Fe, NM, Mary Ann Stroupe of Aiken, SC, and James Grady Stroupe and wife Ursula Henninger of Winston-Salem. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Ashley Diane Hein, Michelle Marie Speed, Jonathan Patrick Stroupe, Jordon Elizabeth Stroupe, Grady Vance Stroupe, and Robert Benjamin Stroupe. He has two great grandsons, Logan James Hein, Clayton Robert Hein, and a third one on the way, Griffin Robert Charles Speed.