HIGH POINT — Mr. Robert Donald Gordon, age 89, husband of Kathryn Craven Gordon, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Born in High Point on Oct. 19, 1933, he was the son of Dennis Harold Gordon and Lillie G. Gordon. Mr. Gordon was retired from Piedmont Aviation in Winston-Salem, after 30 plus years and worked at Hedgecock Lumber Company, following his retirement. He ended his working career as a greeter at Walmart.
He was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church and served on committees, was head usher and president of the Methodist Men.
He was raised on a farm in Guilford County and loved gardening and fishing. He attended Colfax High School, where he played on the baseball team. Duke was his favorite basketball team.
Mr. Gordon served his country in the United States Air Force from 1954 until 1957.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Gordon is survived by two children, Tammy Luick (Paul), Chris Gordon (Susan); two grandchildren, Dennis Gordon and fiancée, Maria Alvarez; Matthew Gordon and fiancée, Haley Alexander; a step-grand-daughter, Breanna Louya and fiancée, Rodney Evans.
Funeral services will be held at two o’clock on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Lebanon United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Joseph Kim. Interment will follow in Spring Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, on West Lexington Ave at 240 Spring Hill Church Road, High Point, North Carolina.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from six until eight o’clock at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church.
