HIGH POINT — Mr. Robert Donald Gordon, age 89, husband of Kathryn Craven Gordon, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Born in High Point on Oct. 19, 1933, he was the son of Dennis Harold Gordon and Lillie G. Gordon. Mr. Gordon was retired from Piedmont Aviation in Winston-Salem, after 30 plus years and worked at Hedgecock Lumber Company, following his retirement. He ended his working career as a greeter at Walmart.