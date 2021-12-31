WHITSETT – Robert Clemons Jr. departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Whitsett, N.C.
Robert graduated from Northern High School in 1974 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Physical Education/Fitness from North Carolina Central University. Robert was a lifelong member of St. Joseph AME Church where he served as an usher.
Robert was a teacher, coach and mentor in the Guilford County and Wake County School Systems. “Coach Clemons” led the High Point Andrews Red Raiders to the 3-A basketball championship in 1994. In 2020, Robert retired from his last teaching and coaching assignment at Athens Drive High School in Wake County.
Robert is survived by his sister, Patricia Clemons Satterfield, of Durham, NC, sister in-laws Cathy Waddell (Rev. Authur) of Asheboro, NC and Gloria Rhames of Durham, NC, three nieces, India, Taren, and Tiffany and five nephews, Christopher, (Kim) Peedee (Jennifer) Santwan, Joshua, (Bonnie) Aaron, and five great nieces and nephews.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a host of players, co-workers and special friends who loved him dearly.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Assemblies & Lifeline United Church, 301 E. Lexington Ave., High Point, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.kimesfuneralservice.com Kimes Funeral Service, Liberty, NC is in charge of the arrangements.
