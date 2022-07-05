HIGH POINT — Robert Clarence Mason, 88, of High Point, North Carolina passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. Robert was born Feb. 17, 1934 in Pennsylvania to the late Helen Mihalcin and Dalmas Mason.
Robert was a retired Gunnery Sergeant of the United States Marine Corps. He served his country in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. Retired after 15 years at the Long Island Lighting Company of Long Island, NY.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara H. Mason; his sons, Stephen Mason and wife Karen of High Point, NC, Daniel Mason and wife Deborah of Greensboro, NC and Christopher Mason of Albuquerque, NM; Robert is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation at t2t.org.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert will take place on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church of High Point; Rev. Thomas P. Norris, OSFS officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior.
Robert will be laid to rest in Salisbury National Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Mason family.
