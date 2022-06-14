THOMASVILLE — Robert C. Everhart passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Monday evening, June 13, 2022. He was born Monday May 23, 1932 to the late Clyde Marshall Everhart and Ocie Marie Sullivan Everhart in Davidson County.
On Dec. 22, 1956 Robert married the late Carolyn Blackburn, who passed away May 3, 2015. Together they had 3 children; Terry Michael, David Wayne and Misty Dawn. He served in the United States Air Force as an Airman 2nd Class, stationed in Thule AB, Greenland and also in the Air Reserves. Robert enjoyed metal detecting and driving to Mount Airy. He spent most of his career as an upholsterer and retired from Miles Talbott Furniture.
Preceding him in death: Sister, Mildred Everhart Foust and Aunt, Johnsie Sullivan Fine, cousin, Frances Fine Love and infant grandson, Brooks Michael Everhart.
Surviving to carry on Robert’s legacy: Sons, Terry Michael Everhart and wife Sherry Goins Everhart, David Wayne Everhart and wife Melanie Clodfelter Everhart and daughter Misty Dawn Everhart McGlamery and husband Donnie. Grandchildren: Jessica Caroline Everhart Payne and husband Jay, Jennifer Renee’ Everhart Louia and husband Ryan, Spencer Wayne Everhart and fiancee’ Jayna Hutto, Lila Marie McGlamery and Jasmine Rose Gonzalez. Great-grandsons, Cooper Davis Payne and Casen Brooks Payne. Brothers, James E. Everhart and wife Prema, Marshall Everhart. Sister, Mary Brown. Special cousin, Brenda Fine Giamporcaro. Good friend and neighbor: Mark C. Black.
Graveside service will be Thursday June 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Thomasville, NC. with full military honors provided by Seymour Johnson AFB Honor Guard and the Davidson County Honor Guard. Pastor Ricky Payne will be officiating.
Pallbearers: James E. Everhart, Jay Payne, Spencer Everhart, Cooper Payne, Mark C. Black and Ryan Louia.
Please consider donating to Hospice of Davidson County in memory of our Father, Robert, at Hospice of Davidson County 200 Hospice Way Lexington, NC 27292 or hospiceofdavidson.org. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.