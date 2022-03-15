THOMASVILLE — Mr. Robert (Bobby) Freeman Boswell Jr., 87, a resident of Tob Hilton Road, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on Jan.11, 1935 in Davidson County, NC to Robert Freeman Boswell Sr. and Thelma Shuler Boswell Myers.
He graduated from Hasty High School, where he was a star athlete on the basketball and football teams. He retired in product operations from Western Electric after 30+ years and after retirement worked as a teacher’s assistant for 20 years with the Davidson County School System at Midway Elementary. He loved gardening and was an avid Ledford Panther fan.
He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church, where he was active in the Willing Workers Sunday School Class and the Mt. Pleasant Men’s Group.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Mendenhall.
On May 15, 1954, he married Mary Louise Hilton, who survives of the home; also surviving is his daughter, Kimberly Boswell Craver and husband Mike of Welcome; his son, Perry Dean Boswell of Greensboro; grandson, Brennen Boswell; great-granddaughter, Katherine Mae Boswell; half-sisters, Teresa Myers Strickland and Carol Stevenson and husband Johnny; and half-brothers, Robey Boswell and Melton Boswell.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery with Pastor Tim Starbuck officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the graveside service. Mr. Boswell will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the graveside service. Mr. Boswell will lie in state at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 12 – 6 p.m. for members of the community to pay their respects. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Bobby’s caregivers, Tammie Wilson and Becky Padget for their loving kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mt. Pleasant Church, Cemetery Fund, 6516 Old Greensboro Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.