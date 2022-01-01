JAMESTOWN — Mr. Robert “Bob” Ruden, 97, a resident of Jamestown, died Dec. 31, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 23, 1924, in Suffolk, Virginia, a son to Al and Anna Land Ruden. He graduated from Randolph Macon College in Ashland, Virginia, before moving to the High Point area in 1950. From that time, until 1985, he owned and operated Peggy Anne Ladies Apparel and later worked at Arnold Craven and Simon Jewelers.
Bob was a member of the High Point Jaycees and the Horneytown Lions Club and was a charter member of both the Furnitureland Kiwanis Club and the Luncheon Lions Club. He also was a longtime volunteer at High Point Medical Center and a member of the B’nai Israel Synagogue.
Surviving is his son, David Ruden (Cindy) of High Point; stepson, Kevin Blake (Angela) of Fayetteville; stepdaughter, Stephanie “Cicci” Blake (Anne) of Climax; two grandchildren, Nicholas Ruden and Joshua Blake; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Ann Ruden, in 1973; second wife, Vivian Ruden, in 2021; grandson, Jerry Martin; and brother, Larry Ruden.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. today, at the Hebrew Cemetery in High Point. Memorials may be directed to Mobile Meals, P.O. Box 6666, High Point, N.C. 27262, or Loveline at High Point Medical Center, P.O. Box HP-5, High Point, N.C. 27261.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
