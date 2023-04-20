GREENSBORO — Robert “Bob” Garland Pegram, 88, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 16, 1935, in Guilford County and was the son of the late Garland Whitaker and Ethel Stewart Pegram. He served in the Naval Reserves and received his Bachelor of Science degree from High Point College. Bob was a former eighth grade math and science teacher and athletic coach with Guilford County Schools. Following his teaching career, he was a tobacco and beef cattle farmer and carpenter. He loved gardening and sharing his vegetables with those in the community and enjoyed fishing and vacations to the coast. Bob also had a great love for animals, especially his dogs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Brad Pegram and Robert Pegram Jr.
Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Saferight Pegram, whom he married on Nov. 24, 1955; five daughters, Sue Fields (Tim) of Jamestown, Lois Fransen (Paul) of Stoneville, Carol Lamar of Leasburg, Daphne Pegram of Lillington and Melissa Folsom (Jon) of Greensboro; ten grandchildren, Josh Fields (Penny), Amy Dixon (Chris), Jennifer Sebastian (Keith), Chris Fransen, Corey Fransen, Callie Fransen, Sarah Lamar, Kate Lamar, Nate Folsom, and Owen Folsom; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his brother, Gerald Pegram of Jamestown.
Graveside service celebrating Bob’s life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Vickrey Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery (5348 Vickrey Chapel Road, Greensboro) with his son-in-law, Rev. Jon Folsom officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department, 2239 Bishop Road, Greensboro, NC 27406; or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Pegram family.
