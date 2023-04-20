HPTNWS- 4-21-23 PEGRAM, ROBERT.jpg

GREENSBORO — Robert “Bob” Garland Pegram, 88, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 16, 1935, in Guilford County and was the son of the late Garland Whitaker and Ethel Stewart Pegram. He served in the Naval Reserves and received his Bachelor of Science degree from High Point College. Bob was a former eighth grade math and science teacher and athletic coach with Guilford County Schools. Following his teaching career, he was a tobacco and beef cattle farmer and carpenter. He loved gardening and sharing his vegetables with those in the community and enjoyed fishing and vacations to the coast. Bob also had a great love for animals, especially his dogs.

