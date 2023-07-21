THOMASVILLE — Mr. Robert “Bob” Miller passed away Tuesday at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
He retired from Northstate Telephone and enjoyed singing gospel music with the Sheltered Quartet.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Springfield Friends Meeting with interment following in the meeting cemetery. The family will greet friends Sunday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point. A more detailed obituary may be viewed on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
