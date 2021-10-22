HIGH POINT — Mr. Robert “Bob” Lee Cook III, 49, resident of High Point, died Oct. 20, 2021 at his residence.
He was born Nov. 15, 1971 in Lucas County, Ohio, and later moved to the High Point area in 1986. As a resident of this area, he worked in automotive parts and hardware sales, and was a member of Concord United Methodist Church in Lewisville. He also attended Covenant Church United Methodist in High Point. Robert enjoyed camping, fishing, frisbee golf, four wheeling, and target shooting. In 2004, he married the former Kimberly Melton who survives of the residence.
Also surviving are his daughters, Makaila and Skylar Cook both of the residence; mother, Ann Marie Hable of High Point; father, Robert Lee Cook Jr. of Oregon, Ohio; sister, Tiffany Hable of High Point; a best friend who was like a brother, Beau Bowie; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Rev. Darren Alexander officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Covenant Church United Methodist c/o the Northwood Outreach Center at 1526 Skeet Club Rd. High Point, NC, 27265.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
