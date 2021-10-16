THOMASVILLE — Mr. Robert “Bob” Luther Johnson, 88, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Piedmont Crossing Retirement Community. He was born on November 12, 1932 in Davidson County to the late Thomas Filmore Johnson and Edna
Ritchie Johnson. Bob played baseball and basketball at Wingate College and later transferred to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville and also a member of the Thomasville Lions Club. When he was able, he enjoyed playing golf and cards at Colonial Country Club and he loved to cheer on the Tarheels, especially the basketball team. Bob was always a loving husband, stepfather, and uncle to his family. In 1966 he married Carol M. Hiatt Johnson, who preceded him in death on July 27, 2011. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Filmore Johnson and Edna Ritchie Johnson; one grandchild, Addison Hiatt; and three siblings, Tom Johnson, Dot Green, and Helen Kennedy.
Surviving are his four stepchildren, Deborah Hiatt Saintsing of Thomasville, William
Thomas Hiatt and wife Leslie of Smith Mountain Lake, VA, Constance Marie Hiatt and
wife Kathi Doster of San Francisco, CA, and Martha Kathleen Hiatt Williford and husband
Holt of High Point; one brother, Jim Johnson and wife Alliene of Burlington; three step- grandchildren, Angela Hiatt, Matthew Hiatt, and Troy McCrary; seven step-great-grandchildren; and ten nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at the JC Green & Sons Chapel in Thomasville on
Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Danny Leonard and Chaplain Bob Symanski officiating. Bob will lie-in-state at the funeral home on Tuesday afternoon from 12:00 to 6:00 PM and on Wednesday until service time for anyone to come pay their respects. Burial will follow the service at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
