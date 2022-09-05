HPTNWS-09-06-22 RIDGE, ROBERT 9-6-22.jpeg

THOMASVILLE — Robert “Bob” Edward Ridge, 85, of Thomasville passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Tiffany Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation in Port St. Lucie, FL.

Bob was born February 14, 1937, to the late Robert Wade Ridge and Vivian Kiger Ridge in High Point. He was the owner and operator of Bob E. Ridge Plumbing and Heating for over 40 years.

