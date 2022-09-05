THOMASVILLE — Robert “Bob” Edward Ridge, 85, of Thomasville passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Tiffany Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Bob was born February 14, 1937, to the late Robert Wade Ridge and Vivian Kiger Ridge in High Point. He was the owner and operator of Bob E. Ridge Plumbing and Heating for over 40 years.
Bob was a member of Chandlers Grove United Methodist Church in New London, The CCC, Thomasville Buck Club, and formerly the Thomasville Jaycees. Most of all he enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling with his wife.
Bob was a loving Christian man and will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Gaddy, Bettie Robertson; a brother, Kenneth Ridge.
Surviving are his wife and travel partner, Melinda Freedle Ridge of the home; two daughters, Cheri Ridge Conner and husband Brant, Misty Ridge and significant other Jeff Johnson all of Thomasville; a son, Jason Stewart and wife Tabitha of Trinity; five grandchildren, Jim Conner, Jessie Jordan and husband Trey, Christopher Caudill, Chazden Saren, Grayson Stewart, Remington Stewart; six great-grandchildren, Olivia Conner, Hannah Caudill, Kristen Caudill, Hunter Caudill, Beau Jordan, and Brody Jordan; six special nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Steve Phillipi and Rev. Derald Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be given to the hospice organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
