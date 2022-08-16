WEST END — It is with deep regret that we share with all of you that our beloved Robert “Bob” Burton has passed away after a long battle with cancer on August 10, 2022. During his 69 years of life, he touched the hearts and souls of many — from family to business associates to even strangers. His love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was unmatched. He was a pioneer in the industry, the patriarch of his family and an old soul that will always be remembered and never forgotten.
Robert “Bob” Burton is survived by his wife Nancy and furry sidekicks Otis & Buddy. Bob is also survived by many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Son Robbie and wife Kimberly with granddaughter Darrian and husband Chase. Daughter Angela with granddaughter Shiane and husband Dalton with great-grandkids Lexi and Greyson, grandson Dillion with great-grandkids Jayse and Jaslynn, granddaughter Brianna and husband Aaron with great-grandkids Eli and Jaxson. Son Chris and husband Joe. Daughter Jessica with grandpuppy Hudson. Daughter Becky and husband Mike with grandson Michael, granddaughter Makayla with great-grandkids Armani and Aubrianna, granddaughter Cierra, granddaughter Breanna, and grandson Isaiah. Daughter Samantha and fiance Ariel with granddaughter Chloe and grandson Frankie. Daughter Jamie and husband Steve with grandsons Tommy and Kyle. Bob is also survived by his siblings — sister Debbie and husband Rocky, sister Teresa and husband Jim and brother Jimmy and wife Julia.
