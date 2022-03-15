HIGH POINT — Commander Robert Donald “Bob” Askew Sr., USCG (Ret.), age 89, widower of the late Gloria Askew, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Born in Elizabeth City, NC, he was a son of the late George Washington Askew and Sallie Ellen Perry Askew. Commander Askew was retired from the United States Coast Guard and was a member of Oak View Baptist Church.
Commander Askew is survived by three sons, Robert Askew Jr. (Susan), George Eric Askew (Donna), and Mark Askew (Shawn); four grandchildren, Megan Askew (Steve), Tyler Askew (Lauren), Erik Askew (Lauren), and Tom Slemmons (Shino); and four great grandchildren, Margaret, Owen, Milo, and Luca.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 with burial to follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
