THOMASVILLE — Mr. Robert Wayne Alexander, 64, of Thomasville passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at his residence.
Robert was born July 22,1957 in Davidson County to the late Bobby Joe Alexander and Betty Jo Brown Alexander. Robert worked many years in the furniture industry. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and tinkering with hot rods. He was a very talented football and softball player. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his two daughters and his dog.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Don Alexander; and his dog, Rosco Peacoltrane Alexander.
Surviving are his beloved two daughters, Taylor Mackenzie Alexander and Casey McCall Alexander; four sisters, Deborah Alexander Hardister and husband Tim, Sharon Alexander, Saundra Alexander, Lori Alexander; two brothers, Tommy Alexander and husband Ivan John Gautier, Jimmy Ray Alexander and wife Michelle; one sister-in-law, Karen Alexander; his furry companion, Bella; he also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends will be held Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be sent to the, The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
