GREENSBORO — Robbie Welch Patterson, 89, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Friends Home.
Born August 27, 1933, in Guilford county. She was the daughter of the late Robert Patterson and the late Annice Welch Patterson. She was a member of Jamestown Friends Meeting and was a school teacher and librarian at Hasty Elementary School.
She is survived by several cousins; Bonnie Kestler of California, Libby (Liz) Kestler of Virginia and Scott Leonard of Raleigh.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Deep River Friends Cemetery with Reverend Wallace Sills and Reverend Catherine Griffith officiating.
The family will receive friends, following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
