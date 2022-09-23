GREENSBORO — Robbie Welch Patterson, 89, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Friends Home.

Born August 27, 1933, in Guilford county. She was the daughter of the late Robert Patterson and the late Annice Welch Patterson. She was a member of Jamestown Friends Meeting and was a school teacher and librarian at Hasty Elementary School.

