HIGH POINT — Robbie Alice Dubard Cheers, 87, transitioned this life on Sept. 15, 2021, in Temple Hills, MD. She was born on May 17, 1934, in High Point, a daughter of Alphonza and Estela Dubard. She attended Fairview Elementary School and graduated from William Penn High School in 1952.
Robbie attended West Virginia State College, (now West Virginia State University), where she met the love of her life, Linton G. Cheers. They were married in 1956, and after his brief stint in the military, they moved to the Washington DC area. Although they separated in 1981, they remained the best of friends until his death in 2005.
Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Joy Cheers, two nephews, Wilton E. Bynum, Sr.(Virgellen), Larry Bynum (Veronica), her friend of 80 years, Mrs. Betty Peguese, and a host of great-nieces and nephews.
