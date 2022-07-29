HPTNWS- 7-30-22 HILL, RICKY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Ricky “Rick” McKinley Hill of High Point passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro following a lengthy, bravely-fought illness.

Rick was born in High Point on August 10, 1953, to John Willard Hill and Kathleen Bullins Hill. He grew up in Archdale (“L.A.”) and attended Trinity High School, Class of 1971, where he was known to be a jokester and was accordingly named President of the B.O.S.S. Club. After attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Rick spent much of his life working in various capacities within High Point’s furniture industry; from buying and selling antiques, to building furniture himself as a carpenter, to finally owning and operating a largely successful national white-glove antique delivery company, RickShips LLC.

