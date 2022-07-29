HIGH POINT — Ricky “Rick” McKinley Hill of High Point passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro following a lengthy, bravely-fought illness.
Rick was born in High Point on August 10, 1953, to John Willard Hill and Kathleen Bullins Hill. He grew up in Archdale (“L.A.”) and attended Trinity High School, Class of 1971, where he was known to be a jokester and was accordingly named President of the B.O.S.S. Club. After attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Rick spent much of his life working in various capacities within High Point’s furniture industry; from buying and selling antiques, to building furniture himself as a carpenter, to finally owning and operating a largely successful national white-glove antique delivery company, RickShips LLC.
After retiring in 2018, Rick enjoyed fishing and traveling with his beloved wife, Joy Elaine Hill; visiting England, Australia, New Zealand, and Turks & Caicos. He cherished the tremendous laughs and countless fun adventures they shared together.
Rick will be remembered for his distinctly quick-witted sense of humor, his integrity, and for his patient, forgiving heart of gold. He was also revered by all who knew him for his unmatched work ethic, his sharp mind, love of good music, and his colorful storytelling.
Rick is survived by his ever-loving’ darlin’ wife Joy; his only “favorite” daughter Jessica Leigh Hill; his stepchildren, Ronnie Currie and wife, Caroline; Neil, Kate, and Sean Jones and wife, Ashley; his brother, Michael Hill; his grandchildren, Connor Nelson, and Elizabeth, Ava, and Abby Jones; and many beloved cousins and friends who will all miss him dearly. He will also be missed by Charlie, Molly, and Benjamin Bunny.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his late wife of 26 years, Lisa Pearson Hill, and his “Mamaw,” Hessie Leigh Bullins.
In lieu of ceremonial services, it was Rick’s wish that donations be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
