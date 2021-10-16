ARCHDALE — Ricky Wayne Rich, 58, of Archdale, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Thomasville Medical Center. He gave up his last breath on earth but is now with the Lord.
Born in Lexington, NC on April 8, 1963, he was the son of Helen Sutton Rich and the late Clyde
Lairy Rich.
Ricky attended Trinity High School. He was a jack of all trades and sold appliances, automobiles, furniture, and anything he could repair and make money on. When he wasn’t working, he would be fishing, day or night, it was his passion.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Lairy Rich and brother, Robin Lee Rich.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Helen Sutton Rich (Robert); sons, Ricky Wayne, Jr. and Joshua Cody Rich; daughters, Robin Reneé Rich and Brandi Michelle Rich; brother, Timothy Dale Rich; sister, Cynthia Rich Wolf (Bruno); 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Rich family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
