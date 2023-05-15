THOMASVILLE — On Friday morning, May 12, 2023, Ricky Lane Shuler was escorted by angels to meet his Savior and to be reunited with his Nanny, Huzie Shuler, and all his family and friends who had preceded him.
He was a brave warrior throughout many years of battling diabetes and heart and renal disease. Ricky was a lifelong resident of Thomasville born December 6,1952. He grew up in the Fuller Mill community and graduated in 1971 from East Davidson High School.
He served his country as a National Guardsman for 6 years and later worked as a Davidson County Deputy Sheriff for several years. Oh, the stories he liked to tell! He spent 40 years working for Thomas Built Buses and was a Team Leader when he retired in 2015.
Ricky’s passions were God, Family, Friends, Music and hunting! He made friends easily and loved to trade stories and opinions on any subject. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 45 years, Debbie; his mother, Pauline Wilson; “Mother-in-love,” Gail Shuller, 3 daughters: Kim Shuler, Amber Jarrett (Kevin), and Jayme Billings (Steve). He will also be greatly missed by his 4 grandchildren: Cameron and Chandler Szaloky and Courtney and Bristol Billings; 2 brothers: Mike Shuler (Gwynn) and Jeff Wilson (Teresa), many special cousins, nieces and nephews, and all his hunting buddies.
In memory of Ricky, donations may be made to Pine Woods United Methodist Church in Thomasville. To our beloved Ricky we say, “Get the pontoon ready, we’ll see you soon!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.