THOMASVILLE — On Friday morning, May 12, 2023, Ricky Lane Shuler was escorted by angels to meet his Savior and to be reunited with his Nanny, Huzie Shuler, and all his family and friends who had preceded him.

He was a brave warrior throughout many years of battling diabetes and heart and renal disease. Ricky was a lifelong resident of Thomasville born December 6,1952. He grew up in the Fuller Mill community and graduated in 1971 from East Davidson High School.

