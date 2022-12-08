HIGH POINT — Ricky Alan Hutchins, age 65, husband of Deena Towery Hutchins, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Born in High Point, he was a son of James Otis Hutchins and Beatrice Ball Hutchins. Mr. Hutchins was retired from Lifetouch (formerly Olan Mills) and worked for O’Reilly Auto Parts following his retirement. He was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church where he was actively involved with the Youth Group. Mr. Hutchins loved sports, especially traveling for softball tournaments, the Boston Red Sox, and the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed making friends wherever he traveled, and boy did he do that.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Hutchins is survived by four children, Amber Hutchins, Brett Hutchins (Elora), Chad Freeman, and Cory Freeman; six grandchildren, Natalie Haynes, Alexis Laney, Samuel Hutchins, Sadie Hutchins, Ezra Hutchins, and Hayden Hutchins; two brothers, Gary Hutchins (Jennifer) and Scott Hutchins (Anissa); his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dean and Patsy Towery; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lebanon United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Joseph Kim. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church, 237 Idol Street, High Point, NC 27262 or to The ALS Foundation by visiting www.als.org.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
