HIGH POINT — Ricky Alan Hutchins, age 65, husband of Deena Towery Hutchins, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Born in High Point, he was a son of James Otis Hutchins and Beatrice Ball Hutchins. Mr. Hutchins was retired from Lifetouch (formerly Olan Mills) and worked for O’Reilly Auto Parts following his retirement. He was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church where he was actively involved with the Youth Group. Mr. Hutchins loved sports, especially traveling for softball tournaments, the Boston Red Sox, and the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed making friends wherever he traveled, and boy did he do that.

