GREENSBORO – Mr. Ricky Dean Curtis, 59, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his father’s residence.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Foster Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Curtis family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
