HIGH POINT — Ricky Dale Ward (Rick), 65, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Little River, SC. Rick was born to the late John Lee Ward and Doris Stamey Ward on Oct. 28, 1956, in High Point, NC. He was a graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School and worked as a draftsman for Varco Pruden Buildings and at Starmount Company as project manager/general contractor before relocating to South Carolina.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Lee Ward of Asheville, and grandparents Raymond and Pauline Stamey of High Point. He is survived by his daughters, Christina Ward of Clemmons, NC, and Amber Scoggin (Michael) of Mountain City, TN, a brother Bruce Ward (Kara) and sister Patti Ward, of High Point, a granddaughter, Julianne Sink, a niece Kaitlin Ward, and nephews Ian, Mason, and Connor Ward.
