ARCHDALE — Rick E. Hines, 68 of Archdale went to be with his Savior on May 15, 2022 at Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. Born Jan. 28, 1954, he was a son Pauline Warren Hines and the late Pat Hines.
Rick attended Trinity High School where he sang in the Gamboleers and was active in local theatre. Following high school Rick received his undergraduate degree from High Point University and his master’s degree from Wake Forest University. He retired from J.C. Penney as the assistant manager of the High Point store.
Rick grew up in Allen Jay Baptist Church. He later became a very active member of the First Baptist Church of High Point where he served as Deacon Chairman several times and was the current chair at his passing. He shared his musical gifts by singing in the choir and directing. Rick served selflessly and will be deeply missed.
In addition to his mother, Rick is survived by his wife Betsy of the home. He is also survived by a brother Dwayne Hines and his wife Kathy of Lexington and niece Julie Dagenhardt and nephew Ryan Hines.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Rick Hines will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of High Point. The family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Deacons and choir members will service as honorary pallbearers
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be given to the First Baptist Church of High Point, 405 North Main Street, High Point, NC 27260. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
