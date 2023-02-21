THOMASVILLE — Mr. Richard Wayne Segers, 84, a resident of Thomasville, was called home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at Pine Ridge Health and Rehab in Thomasville. He was born on Jan. 4, 1939 in Davidson County to the late Leila Ann Dailey Segers and William Thurston Segers. He was a member of Holly Hill Wesleyan Church in Thomasville where he was a former Sunday School teacher and a member of the church choir. Richard loved God and he loved people. He worked for Thomasville Furniture Industries, where he retired after 34 years of service. Beyond retirement, Richard continued working as the owner of Graphic Design Printing and in his later years focused on sharing his artistic talents through his watercolor paintings. He enjoyed spending time with family in his spare time. In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his son, Joel Wayne Segers; and eight siblings, Marvin, Howard, Brannon, Fred, Jewell, Luther Bryant, Wilton, and Weldon.
Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Vida Kennedy Segers of the home; one
