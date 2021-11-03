ARCHDALE — Richard “Rick” Batchelor Binkley was born on June 18, 1945 in West Palm Beach, Florida to Harry and Elizabeth Binkley. He passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Rick was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Nov. 22, 1980. He never met a stranger and showed Jehovah’s love to everyone he could. Rick loved to make people smile and always had a silly joke to share, yes, even to the people he just met. Despite health issues, his integrity to Jehovah never wavered.
He loved to be out in nature and always had a camera ready to capture Jehovah’s beautiful creations. Along with photography, he also had a special place in his heart for all four legged creatures.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda Harrell Binkley and their children, Benjamin Plowman and his wife, Sarah Beth Plowman of Raleigh and Erika Binkley of Charlotte. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Hokanson of Sylva and his nephew, Eric Hokanson and his wife, Megan Hokanson of Sylva and their two children, Sven and Lars.
The family would like to thank you for the prayers, visits, and other expressions of kindness which have been extended.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations at JW.org.
Service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. via zoom. Please call the local Kingdom Hall at (747) 224-9760 for more information.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale
