HIGH POINT— Mr. Richard Eugene “Rick” Barnes, 74, of High Point passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at Shady Grove Methodist Church. (J.C. Green and Sons, Wallburg)
