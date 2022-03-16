HIGH POINT — Richard Lewis “Pete” Oliphant, age 81, husband of Dot Oliphant, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Born in High Point, he was a son of the late J.B. Oliphant Ruth Clark Oliphant. Mr. Oliphant was retired as a Captain of the High Point Fire Department and along with his son was the Co-Owner of Five Points Motor Company. He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church and was a proud member of the ROMEO’s. Mr. Oliphant was a Mason and member of the Numa F. Reid Lodge #344. He enjoyed NASCAR and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Oliphant enjoyed eating and had a sweet tooth. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, Mr. Oliphant is survived by two sons, Jeff Oliphant (Lori) and Mark Oliphant (Christel); four grandchildren, Elizabeth Clark Oliphant, Kelly Bennett, Sara Marsh, and Maggie Marsh; five great grandchildren, Kathryn, Lorelei, Grayson, Kinlee, and Casen; a sister, Shirley Ring; a niece, Lisa Gore; and two nephews, Marlon Ring and Mike Ring.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 with burial to follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church Disaster Response, 3511 ML King Drive, High Point, NC 27260, Covenant United Methodist Church, Youth Fund, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point, NC 27265, the UNC Burn Clinic, 101 Manning Drive # 7600, Chapel Hill, NC 27514, or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
