HIGH POINT — Richard Hill Swing, of High Point, NC passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
He was born Jan. 30, 1928 in Lexington, North Carolina to parents Charley Hill Swing and Addie Idora Hedrick Swing. He was the last of nine siblings. He graduated from Asheboro High School in 1945 and attended North Carolina State College where he studied civil engineering and land surveying. He achieved professional status in both professions.
He served in the US Army as a medic and was stationed in Trieste, Italy during his service. After military service he worked with US Army Corp of Engineers, primarily in the Alaska territory. In private life he worked as a civil engineer and land surveyor in Davidson and Randolph counties before accepting a position as a civil engineer with the City of High Point, Department of Central Engineering. He retired from this position in 1992. After retirement, he pursued real estate development in the High Point area and was a licensed general contractor.
He is survived by sons Richard Marshall Swing of Mascoutah, IL and Jeffrey Neil Swing of High Point, NC. He is the grandfather to seven, and great-grandfather to four.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations or memorials be directed to a Hospice of their choosing. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at Oak Lawn Memorial cemetery in Asheboro, NC.
