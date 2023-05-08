TRINITY — Richard Hauser, 102, of Archdale Road passed away May 7, 2023 peacefully into the arms of his heavenly father surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1920 in Guilford County to the late Stamey and Vera Hauser. Richard joined the Army during World War II from 1942-1946. After his time in the war, he owned a dry cleaning business for 32 years. Richard participated in many activities at First Wesleyan Church with a big heart to do things in God’s work. He lived on his farm for 41 years raising about anything he wanted.
His wife, Helen Hauser, brother, Virgil Hauser, and infant daughter, Christine preceded him in death. Surviving are one daughter, Catherine Perdue (Ronnie); two sons, James and Steve Hauser (Phyllis); seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Richard married Helen Hill Hauser in July 1946 and had 71 wonderful years in God’s love, peace, and happiness together.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point with Rev. John Vernon and Mr. Jerry Farlow officiating. Memorials may be directed to Meals on Wheels at P.O. Box 21993 Greensboro, NC 27420 or to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.