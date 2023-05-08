HPTNWS- 5-9-23 HAUSER, RICHARD.jpg

TRINITY — Richard Hauser, 102, of Archdale Road passed away May 7, 2023 peacefully into the arms of his heavenly father surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1920 in Guilford County to the late Stamey and Vera Hauser. Richard joined the Army during World War II from 1942-1946. After his time in the war, he owned a dry cleaning business for 32 years. Richard participated in many activities at First Wesleyan Church with a big heart to do things in God’s work. He lived on his farm for 41 years raising about anything he wanted.

