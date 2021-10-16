GREENSBORO — Richard Charles Haggerty Sr. died on October 15, 2021 at Whitestone retirement community in Greensboro after a period of declining health from COVID 19. He was 87.
He was born on June 26, 1934 in Philadelphia to the late Richard James Haggerty and Anna May Haggerty. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nina Levin Haggerty. In 1990, he remarried, to Betty Ellington Haggerty, who survives of the home.
He is also survived by his sister, Anna May Haggerty Amelio; his eight children, Richard C. Haggerty Jr., Laurie Haggerty Smith (Phillip), Susan Haggerty Rossi (Sal), Kathleen Haggerty Railey (John), Howard James Haggerty, Annette Haggerty Walker (Darrell), David Patrick Haggerty (Wendy), Kenneth William Haggerty; and 19 grandchildren and numerous great- grandchildren.
Richard Haggerty served in the Navy during the Korean War, where he learned the skills to become a commercial photographer. In 1970, he moved his family from New Jersey to North Carolina to join the staff at Alderman Studios. In 1977, he opened his own photography studio in High Point. His unique style of photography featured the texture and allure of products manufactured in North Carolina in print publications such as G Magazine, House Beautiful and Southern Living. He also traveled the U.S. on assignment for Holiday Inn, Provident Life and many other international companies. He was also known for his love of the open water. He enjoyed many years in retirement sailing on the East Coast and RV touring the continental United States with Betty.
The family will greet friends from 10:30 until 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary located, 4145
Johnson Street in High Point. Reverend Pete Leonard OSFS and burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to N.C. Children’s Hospital, 101 Manning Drive, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514 or online at www.uncchildrens.org.
COVID 19 is a killer. Please get vaccinated.
