HIGH POINT — Richard George Boyles, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side.
A native of Guilford County, Richard was secretary/treasurer with Braxton Culler, Inc. for many years until his retirement. Richard enjoyed traveling with his family, renovating houses and he was an avid reader. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Boyles and two brothers.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Annie Haley Boyles; a daughter, Linda Griffis (Joel); a son, Rick Boyles; sister, Carrie Almond; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Stewart (Jerry) and Bryan Griffis (Jericha); three great-grandchildren, Emmalee, Ella and Vada.
The family will receive friends at Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home Monday from 1 until 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Community Hospice or Hospice of the Piedmont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.