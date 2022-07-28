HIGH POINT — Richard George Boyles, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side.

A native of Guilford County, Richard was secretary/treasurer with Braxton Culler, Inc. for many years until his retirement. Richard enjoyed traveling with his family, renovating houses and he was an avid reader. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Boyles and two brothers.

