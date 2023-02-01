HPTNWS- 2-2-23 CALLICUTT, RICHARD.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Richard Douglas (Doug) Callicutt, 90, of High Point, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at the Piedmont Crossing Retirement Community in Thomasville.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1932 in Davidson County, Thomasville, NC to Maylon Callicutt and Mary Lou Bassinger Callicutt. He graduated from Thomasville High School in 1950 and attended Pfeiffer College and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1954. During his college days, he worked for Mann’s Drug Store in Thomasville and after graduation worked for Mann’s Drug Store in High Point, where he was affectionately known as “Callie” to his customers and doctors in High Point. He later retired from Rite-Aid after 50+ years as a pharmacist. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church.

