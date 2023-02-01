HIGH POINT — Mr. Richard Douglas (Doug) Callicutt, 90, of High Point, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at the Piedmont Crossing Retirement Community in Thomasville.
He was born on Nov. 6, 1932 in Davidson County, Thomasville, NC to Maylon Callicutt and Mary Lou Bassinger Callicutt. He graduated from Thomasville High School in 1950 and attended Pfeiffer College and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1954. During his college days, he worked for Mann’s Drug Store in Thomasville and after graduation worked for Mann’s Drug Store in High Point, where he was affectionately known as “Callie” to his customers and doctors in High Point. He later retired from Rite-Aid after 50+ years as a pharmacist. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Callicutt.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Barbara Jean Frisbee Callicutt of the home; his daughter, Pam Hall and husband Tony of Winston-Salem; sons, Rick Callicutt and wife Jaime of High Point, Bob Callicutt and wife Beverly of Thomasville, and Scott Callicutt and wife Tina of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Ronnie Callicutt and wife Gerry and Jack Callicutt and wife Betty, all of Thomasville; sisters, Patsy Macon and husband Larry and Carolyn Freeman, all of Salisbury; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Pastor Tim Starbuck officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. — 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mt. Pleasant Church, 6516 Old Greensboro Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360.
