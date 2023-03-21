JAMESTOWN — Richard “Dick” Edward Shuping, 78, a resident of Jamestown, NC, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023. He was born March 10, 1945 in Salisbury, NC to Arthur James Shuping Sr. and Margaret Ray Shuping. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean Allen Shuping of the home, their son, Todd Anderson Shuping of Jamestown, their daughter, Toni Shuping King (husband Jason A King) of Pleasant Garden, and his three grandsons Richard Todd Shuping, Nicholas Anderson Shuping, and Andrew Arthur King. He is also survived by his brothers, Romas Shuping and wife Sarah, Tom Shuping and wife Pat, his sisters, Mary Picking, Leda Shuping Belk, and Susan Shuping Linn, and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jane S. Corriher, and brothers, Jack Shuping, Bill Shuping, Arthur James Shuping, Jr, and Bob Shuping.
Dick was a graduate of Boyden High School in Salisbury and attended Appalachian State University. He was an officer with the Greensboro Police Department from 1966 to 1976. He worked with the Campus Police Department of UNCG and joined the High Point Police on March 30, 1981. He was promoted through the years up to the rank of Lieutenant in the Major Crimes Unit. In 1999 he served a six month fellowship in Washington DC with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Department of Justice working on the Safe Street/Gang Unit and in the executive office of the Weed and Seed program. He retired on March 31, 2005.
A Celebration of Life Service for Dick will be held on Saturday, March 25th at 2 p.m. at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel officiated by High Point Police Department Chaplain Brian Donley. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on that day from
1 pm until service time at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Dick’s memory to the Hayworth Cancer Center 302 West Westwood Ave. High Point, NC 27262 or to the High Point Citizens Academy Alumni Association (HPCPAAA) to benefit the “Police Assisting Little Schools” and Police Assistance and Caring Team” programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.