JAMESTOWN — Richard “Dick” Edward Shuping, 78, a resident of Jamestown, NC, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023. He was born March 10, 1945 in Salisbury, NC to Arthur James Shuping Sr. and Margaret Ray Shuping. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean Allen Shuping of the home, their son, Todd Anderson Shuping of Jamestown, their daughter, Toni Shuping King (husband Jason A King) of Pleasant Garden, and his three grandsons Richard Todd Shuping, Nicholas Anderson Shuping, and Andrew Arthur King. He is also survived by his brothers, Romas Shuping and wife Sarah, Tom Shuping and wife Pat, his sisters, Mary Picking, Leda Shuping Belk, and Susan Shuping Linn, and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jane S. Corriher, and brothers, Jack Shuping, Bill Shuping, Arthur James Shuping, Jr, and Bob Shuping.

