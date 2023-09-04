HIGH POINT — Richard “Dick” Duane Greenfield, 76, died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.
He was born November 3, 1946, in Fostoria, Ohio, and was the son of the late Charles and Martha Connor Greenfield. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and attended Western Carolina University and Purdue University.
Richard worked as a chemist with Valspar Corporation and served as a youth league and pony league baseball coach for several years. He enjoyed watching sports especially football, basketball, baseball and NASCAR, and was an avid reader.
He is survived by his wife, Lynnette Welcher Greenfield, whom he married on March 3, 1967; two sons, Charles Edward Greenfield and Richard Glen Greenfield, both of High Point; and three sisters, Janet Honock (Ron) and Judy Ward (Tom), both of Charlotte, and Susie Julius (Mike) of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service celebrating Richard’s life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Rev. Andy Ward officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Richard’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the Greenfield family.
