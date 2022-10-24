GREENSBORO — “Dad”, “Rick”, “PawPaw” will be remembered for his sense of humor, love for his family, music and NASCAR. Richard was a Vietnam Veteran and longtime executive in the paper/plastics business. He is survived by his three children, Katherine Bates (Travis), Richard Dawson Jr. (Kara), Robbie Dawson (Gretchen). Also survived by his partner, David McClenny. He has seven grandchildren: Zachary Ryan Blosse’, Katherine Grace Bates, Travis Dawson Bates (TJ), Broderick Clifton Bates, Ramsey Faith Dawson, Elle Mackenzie Dawson, Keenan Scott Dawson, and one great granddaughter: Scarlett Faye Lomax. He is survived by his brothers: Terry Dawson (Ann) and Tony Dawson (Sylvia). There will be a family only service. Family will receive those wanting to give condolences on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6:30-7:30 at Grandover Swim & Racquet Club, 4501 Pemberton Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407. Please send donations to https://www.parkinson.org/.
