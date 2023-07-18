ARCHDALE — Richard Dale Hollingsworth, known to everyone as Dale, passed away on July 17, 2023.
A native of Randolph County, Dale was born on Dec. 31, 1942, a son of the late Hassell Ray Hollingsworth and Lottie Brower Hollingsworth.
In 1964, Dale joined the United States Army and served as a helicopter mechanic until 1966. He had the distinction of being a member of the Flight Club of Fort Rucker, Alabama during his service to our country.
Dale’s early years were spent developing an especially strong work ethic which served him throughout his life. He spent a lifetime farming and milking cows. During that time, he revolutionized the dairy industry by developing a method of trimming the feet of dairy cows using his homemade “hoofing truck,” comprised of a head shoot and a hydraulic lift. This practice was accepted and still today is used across the country, extending the “milking” life of the cow for farmers.
When some might be considering a way to slow down the pace of their work life, Dale sought an entirely new and different endeavor. In 1993, he, along with two good friends, began construction of Holly Ridge Golf Links. He took along his dedication for hard work, trading his tractor for a bulldozer and later a lawn mower. Dale was happiest working and his passion to do so set Holly Ridge on a path to becoming one of the premier courses in the southeast.
Dale had an unmatched personality that will forever be remembered. Quick to temper, and quick to wit, being with Dale was always interesting, to say the least. Dale took on a meaning and definition of its own. “That’s just Dale” said it all. Regardless of who you were, if you knew Dale Hollingsworth, you knew a unique one-of-a-kind man that was simply unforgettable. His famous shorts (or lack thereof) probably had something to do with tipping the scales and making him a true legend.
Dale made no apologies for living the life he wanted. Yet, he blessed so many throughout his life. Always full of life, he made countless friends along the way, all of which likely have a “tale of Dale” or two, some which should never be told. However, each and every one shares the sentiment “we are all better for having known and loved him.”
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dave, a friend that was ever true and to Amber and her family foe all the love and support they provided to Dale so that he could live out his life, just like he wanted, at home.
Dale is survived by his wife, Andy; sons, Mark Hollingsworth (Vonda) and Luke Hollingsworth (Savannah); grandchildren, Kali, Kyle, and Kolby; brothers, Tom Hollingsworth (Mary Ann), Curt Hollingsworth (Pat); and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Hollingsworth (Marie).
A celebration of life reception will be held from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Holly Ridge Golf Links.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your local hospice organization.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
