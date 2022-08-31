HPTNWS- 9-1-22 O'NEAL, RICHARD.jpg

GREENSBORO — Richard Buchanan O’Neal, native resident of Greensboro died peacefully on August 29, 2022. O’Neal lived and worked in Greensboro his entire life.

At the age of 10 he fell victim to polio. Although as a child, he spent time in an iron lung, one of his legs remained paralyzed his entire life. This did not stop him from learning to dance the jitterbug. He wore a brace on his leg and walked with a limp, but managed to do whatever he wanted for most of his life.

