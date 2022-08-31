GREENSBORO — Richard Buchanan O’Neal, native resident of Greensboro died peacefully on August 29, 2022. O’Neal lived and worked in Greensboro his entire life.
At the age of 10 he fell victim to polio. Although as a child, he spent time in an iron lung, one of his legs remained paralyzed his entire life. This did not stop him from learning to dance the jitterbug. He wore a brace on his leg and walked with a limp, but managed to do whatever he wanted for most of his life.
From the time he was ten, he has shown strength and courage. For him to do what most of us think nothing of, took planning, deliberation and a strong will.
He was the only child in his family to graduate from college, having worked to put himself through school. He began at North Carolina State University but later transferred to Greensboro College. He was one of the first of four male students who entered as freshmen and graduated.
But, Richard almost did not graduate from Greensboro College. Making a rather bold decision on Feb. 1, 1960, Richard and two of his friends walked into Woolworth’s to find four African-American men sitting at the lunch counter. There was one seat in between each. Richard and his friends took up the protest by sitting next to each of the four black men. They sat there several hours. When his name was listed in the newspaper as a sympathizer of the Civil Rights movement, his mother threw him out of the house and the dean of students at Greensboro College threatened to expel him. He was told if his name reappeared in the newspaper, he would not graduate. Being a senior and having worked his way through school, he chose to keep a low profile until he finished his studies.
After graduation, Richard began working at the Department of Social Services. There, he met his wife of 49 years, Isabelle O’Neal who predeceased him in 2015. Richard left Social Services to attend High Point University to get his teaching certificate and later, in 1966 he and Isabelle married.
He began his 30-year teaching career at the North Carolina School of Advancement where he taught 8th grade troubled boys. After six-months he transferred to Kiser Middle School where he taught 7th grade history until his retirement. Whenever he walked into a restaurant in Greensboro, he’d be greeted with “Hi, Mr. O’Neal,” by one of his students.
Richard and his wife, Isabelle, spent many wonderful summers at their second home in Holden Beach, North Carolina. They also traveled to Hawaii, New York State, New Orleans and other parts of the United States. They enjoyed going to tennis matches and to the Steeple Chase for many years. And they both shared a passionate love for the UNC Tar Heels and the Atlanta Braves.
He is survived by two stepdaughters, four step grandchildren, two step great grandsons, his sister, his brother, six nieces and many, many cousins.
Donations can be made to the Salvation Army or the Animal Rescue of Guilford College or to a charity of your choice.
