HIGH POINT – Ria Sandra Foe Aman, 57, passed on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m., Thursday Dec. 30 at the Chapel of Johnson and Sons Funeral Home,
206 Fourth St., High Point.
Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: December 29, 2021 @ 4:41 pm
